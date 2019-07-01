Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stock Rose While Knighthead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $29.05 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder American Investment Services Lifted Stake by $2.93 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 2.72 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 1.81 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Stanley has 0.59% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hightower Advsrs owns 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 404,264 shares. Sabal Com accumulated 1,976 shares. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grp Inc Inc reported 1.66% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 143,166 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 36,483 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Cadence Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 17,390 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.24% or 45,079 shares. 4,161 were reported by Massmutual Com Fsb Adv. Meritage Management reported 30,142 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim Com has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 740,396 shares. Cullinan Assoc has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50,077 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,019 shares to 39,377 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,052 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Infuses Db2 with AI to Bring Data Science and Database Management Under One Platform – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: 5% Yield And Nearing Dividend Aristocrat Status – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Adds Automation Capabilities to Watson Studio to Aid Data Scientists, Speed AI Development – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.