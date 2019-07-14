Pg&E (PCG) Holder Newtyn Management Has Boosted Stake; Home Depot (HD) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Position by $369,203

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, down from 69,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.86M shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of PG&E Climbed on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E gets $5.5B in funds to keep operating during bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Will Not Be Able To Renegotiate PPAs – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The California Wildfire Commission Report Means For PG&E – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Country Fincl Bank owns 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 26,305 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nordea Invest Ab owns 333,788 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Us Bank De reported 16,407 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14.09 million shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 150,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,105 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,999 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock holds 69,859 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.85% or 66,202 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 5,200 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc owns 1,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1,072 shares. Colonial Tru holds 1.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 45,042 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 0.97% or 438,000 shares. Wealthquest accumulated 0.13% or 1,829 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 408,973 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp owns 1,675 shares. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,663 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,918 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Finance Gp invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,199 shares. Chemung Canal Communication owns 14,597 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 80,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.