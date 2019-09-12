Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Decreased Its Stake by $6.31 Million; Heico (HEI.A) Shares Were Volatile While Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $392,533

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 2.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI.A) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 55,010 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 58,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 120,753 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp stated it has 1.70 million shares. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 7.97M shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 205,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 3.67% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.84M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 357,802 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 2.01M shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 363,987 shares. Sachem Head Management LP reported 3.50M shares or 8.47% of all its holdings. Newtyn Lc stated it has 8.67% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Cap Limited Partnership holds 210,000 shares. Hennessy has 0.67% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 605,449 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 217,650 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.61 million for 2.75 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 23,861 shares to 695,506 shares, valued at $119.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 24,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW).