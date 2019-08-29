Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Market Value Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Lifted Holding by $29.05 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Position in Prudential Plc (PUK) Has Boosted by $572,440

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 7.35 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 113,857 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 99,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 252,885 shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 12/04/2018 – RBA: RISKS HAVE ABATED SOMEWHAT DUE TO PRUDENTIAL MEASURES, TIGHTER LOAN STANDARDS; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : PANMURE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2552P FROM 2210P; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC 2017 Gross Premiums Earned at GBP44B; 07/03/2018 – SANDOWN CAPITAL LTD – PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT MANAGERS (SOUTH AFRICA) CUTS STAKE IN CO TO 0.028%; 26/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CUTS NOBLE GROUP STAKE TO 6.77% AFTER SHARE SALE; 29/03/2018 – S. Africa’s Kuben Naidoo to Head Twin Peaks Prudential Authority; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Raises Dividend to 30.57p Vs 26.47p; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC to Demerge M&G Prudential; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO:PLC BUSINESS COULD GET EMERGING MARKET INVESTORS; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prudential plc’s ‘AA-‘ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 204 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill LP reported 4.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Asset holds 0% or 26,305 shares in its portfolio. Punch Card Mgmt Lp owns 1.26 million shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 133,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 734,932 shares. 112,100 are held by Oz Management Limited Partnership. Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.64% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 457,875 shares. 16,407 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.04% stake. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Mgmt Inc has 171,577 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.