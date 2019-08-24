Pg&E (PCG) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Raised Holding by $66.20 Million; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Value Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 945,468 shares traded or 88.86% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Prudential Financial has 29,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,466 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 550 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 13,475 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Bank reported 1,235 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 27,197 shares. Baupost Gp Ltd Co Ma holds 3.66% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 24.50M shares. Carroll Associates owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 77,765 shares. 23.44 million were reported by Anchorage Capital Grp Inc Lc.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11 million shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08M shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Company LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Gagnon Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 276,329 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants invested in 0% or 162 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.24% or 21,445 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 4,350 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 58,914 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 4,608 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Hillsdale Inv holds 0.05% or 11,000 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited has 0.09% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 137,824 shares. Mai accumulated 14,075 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Balyasny Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,657 shares.