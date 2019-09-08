Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined While Centerbridge Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $66.20 Million; Geller Family Office Services Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.31 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal owns 109,409 shares. Arga Mngmt LP invested in 0.51% or 24,350 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.21% or 34.94M shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 4,611 shares. 1,502 were accumulated by Flow Traders Us Limited Liability. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kanawha Management Limited Liability Com reported 146,774 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited owns 265,000 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 2.00 million shares stake. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 109,823 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 14,330 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.15% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 514,405 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sector Pension Board holds 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 742,385 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Com invested in 35,322 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 1.59M are held by Tpg Grp (Sbs). Cambridge Invest Advsr invested in 15,569 shares. 171,577 were accumulated by First Wilshire Secs Mngmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 734,932 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested in 0% or 855 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 13,475 shares or 0% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 13,425 are owned by Cutter Co Brokerage. 17,255 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 18,275 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 123 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,403 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 4,162 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11M shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08M shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

