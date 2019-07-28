Pg&E (PCG) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Gartner Common Stock Usd0.0005 (IT) Stock Value Rose While Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Its Holding

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Gartner Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0005 (IT) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 75,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, down from 145,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Gartner Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0005 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 331,869 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Online Fraud Protection; 09/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Grow 6.2 Percent in 2018; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, “Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy”; 15/05/2018 – Element Analytics Named a Cool Vendor in “Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics” by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – CUJO Al Listed as a Vendor to Watch by Gartner in 2018 Market Insight: Address 3 Critical Security Issues to Differentiate Yourself in the Connected Home Marketing Report; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Online Fraud Protection; 15/05/2018 – Liqid Recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure by Gartner for Composable Infrastructure Technologies; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 152 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Co has 52,529 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability reported 7,222 shares stake. 1,487 are owned by Advisor Prns Ltd. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 17,683 shares. Cornerstone has 10 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Nordea Mngmt invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Strs Ohio reported 86,233 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 1,329 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ameritas Prtn holds 8,003 shares. Bamco has 4.34% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 6.75M shares.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.31 million for 36.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Holding Corporation Common Stock Npv by 1.24 million shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25 (Registered) (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 30,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:PINC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).