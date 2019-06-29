Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Lifted Stake by $168.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Forward Management Has Lifted Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake by $1.61 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 10.74M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 813,946 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Brookfield Property Partners Rtgs; Outlook Stbl; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares to 816,982 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.00M shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has 12,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,556 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Montrusco Bolton reported 4.66% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 7.16M were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0.33% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 4.71M shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 808,630 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 2.23% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 182,320 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc has invested 0.06% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Pcj Investment Counsel stated it has 229,842 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 29,510 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock.