Pg&E (PCG) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Increased Stake; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Cut Stake by $5.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.86M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 672,040 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 19.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

