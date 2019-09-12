Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Lowered Holding by $7.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position Has Increased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 5.07M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 24,237 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 21,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $220.57. About 566,596 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 321,480 shares to 69,392 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 54,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,777 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

