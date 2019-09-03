Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Holding in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $185.48 Million as Market Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 2.53 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 54,866 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 165,039 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tru Communication Of Vermont has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 63,920 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 88,274 were accumulated by Pggm Invests. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 18.91 million shares. Cleararc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 25.95 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Com reported 746,488 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Conning invested in 0.02% or 6,513 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 15,087 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.12% or 42,251 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $863.80M for 24.39 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02M shares, valued at $722.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).