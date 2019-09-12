Pg&E (PCG) Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $10.43 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.62M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.19. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.66 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 39,000 shares to 89,075 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 17.66 million shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2.4% or 37,759 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,268 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak has 0.33% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mar Vista Invest Lc holds 4.08% or 776,236 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Addenda Capital has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Factory Mutual Insurance Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,800 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas, a New York-based fund reported 23,890 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% or 819,310 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt has 2.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 1,503 shares. Bokf Na has 29,218 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.46 million for 2.84 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.