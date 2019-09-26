Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $6.31 Million; Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose While Palouse Capital Management Cut Holding

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 879,201 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98 million, down from 13.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 6.37 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42,342 shares to 114,067 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eaton to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference September 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.33 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.01% or 2,885 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 19,208 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 167,360 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 269,151 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Apriem Advisors reported 104,581 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na, a Texas-based fund reported 18,797 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 60,342 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Limited Company reported 139,005 shares. Foster Motley has 29,080 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). James Inv Rech accumulated 0.66% or 109,128 shares. Williams Jones reported 21,578 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 7,475 shares. 16,887 were accumulated by Captrust Advsr.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.51 million for 2.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Lc holds 748,225 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 38.86 million shares. Empyrean Cap Partners LP reported 2.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 376 were reported by Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.70 million shares. 106,633 are owned by American Century. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc owns 137,659 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Steadfast Mgmt LP has invested 2.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 197,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Invest Limited Company holds 94,060 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 345,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).