Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Position Raised by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 77,765 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited reported 2.93 million shares. Redwood Mgmt Lc invested in 17.18% or 14.09M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 6,809 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.70 million shares or 13.92% of its portfolio. Serengeti Asset Management LP holds 2.46% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 800,000 shares. Msd Partners Ltd Partnership holds 3.00M shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 300 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Cap Lp holds 3.73% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.45 million shares. Bluefin Trading has invested 0.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Senate approves bill to protect utilities from wildfire costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Board Declares Dividend NYSE:EMN – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.