Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holder Nokota Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $22.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Position by $2.16 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.38M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 3.46 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 307,927 shares as the company's stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.18 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $430.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 51,393 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 601,041 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 9.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 38.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 48,964 shares to 47,426 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 52,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,339 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.