Pg&E (PCG) Stake Held by Silver Point Capital Lp; Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined While Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Stake

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 185,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 182,279 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78 million, down from 367,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 5.12 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,840 shares to 4,862 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 76,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Co holds 0.16% or 22,000 shares. First Western Capital Management has invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nordea Inv reported 1.05M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 5,355 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 131,113 shares. Globeflex LP has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bessemer Gru holds 2,266 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 17,528 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 0.15% or 5,134 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 20,248 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 105,319 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.13% stake.

