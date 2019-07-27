Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Boosted Stake; Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Share Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 42,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,880 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 65,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.14. About 554,187 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 12,400 shares to 49,600 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) PT Raised to $166 at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

