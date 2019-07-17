Pg&E (PCG) Position Held by Silver Point Capital Lp; Copeland Capital Management Lifted Holding in American States Water Company (AWR) by $5.04 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American States Water Company (AWR) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 70,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,501 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55M, up from 343,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American States Water Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 133,057 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 31.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20,822 shares to 28,112 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,801 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $62,439 activity. TANG EVA G had sold 600 shares worth $42,150 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

