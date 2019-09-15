Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined While Oz Management LP Lifted Its Stake; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $525,000

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58 million, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.94M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 99,455 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $229.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 279,492 were accumulated by New Generation Lc. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,230 shares stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Abrams Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 15.56% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sageworth Tru owns 1,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 37,085 shares. Mackenzie has 97,592 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 550 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 30,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Weiss Multi stated it has 450,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 137 were reported by Motco. Amp Investors holds 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 300,170 shares.

