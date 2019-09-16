Pg&E (PCG) Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $10.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; Carroll Financial Associates Upped Raymond James Finl (RJF) Stake by $361,284; Stock Price Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Raymond James Finl Inc (RJF) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 8,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 4,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Raymond James Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 1.02 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 350,270 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated holds 279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 878,042 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 457,705 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 63,089 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Gw Henssler Ltd has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Iat Reinsurance Limited invested 2.9% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 10,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,220 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd stated it has 0.36% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 10.94% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 114,880 shares to 774,993 shares, valued at $90.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Dev Mkts Ex Us by 115,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,805 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX).

