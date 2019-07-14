Pg&E (PCG) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Position; Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Raised Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.91M shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.87 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Breathe Sigh Of Relief – Benzinga” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “After Ridgecrest Quakes, PG&E Urges Customers to Call for All Gas Service Requests Including Safety Inspections and Gas Relights – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California governor proposes wildfire fund to boost utilities – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E ordered to respond to critical WSJ article – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 196,235 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 855 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 195,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru owns 720,327 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Punch Card Mgmt Lp invested in 10.57% or 1.26 million shares. 1.00M are held by Empyrean L P. Hudock Group Ltd Com owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.44M shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Van Eck Associates reported 65,590 shares stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Company invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 598,276 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 10,293 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 82,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,268 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp accumulated 378,609 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 18,000 were reported by Ally Finance Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 2,973 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 29,706 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 77,526 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 465,480 shares. Amer Assets Inv Limited Liability Company holds 35,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 458 were reported by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada. Paragon Cap Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 0.65% or 45,681 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise After Draghi Hints at Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares to 57,282 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR).