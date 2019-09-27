Pg&E (PCG) Holding Maintained by Pointstate Capital Lp; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $4.49 Million as Stock Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 510.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 4.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.18 million, up from 943,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 4.86M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 264,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 909,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.78 lastly. It is down 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Advsr reported 0.67% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Atria Investments Ltd stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 418,764 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 794,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6,809 shares. Cibc Markets owns 434,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 79,100 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.23% or 535,000 shares. Franklin holds 404,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 683 Ltd Llc owns 1.95M shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 419,001 shares to 334,464 shares, valued at $54.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 820 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 377,434 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% stake. Cutler Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 151,900 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,939 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Paragon Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,000 shares. Sei Invs Communication stated it has 113,170 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 15,585 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Lc invested in 0% or 800 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 5.88 million shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 8.74M shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 732,828 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 62,894 shares to 63,032 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 135,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.