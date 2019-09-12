Pg&E (PCG) Holder Msdc Management LP Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Blue Chip Partners Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 2.72 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 3.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.50 million for 2.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84B for 19.72 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

