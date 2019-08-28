Pg&E (PCG) Holding Has Lifted by Glendon Capital Management Lp; Bislett Management Decreased Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $610,000 as Stock Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 2.84 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 2.35M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cohen & Steers reported 500,670 shares. Tobam has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 434,000 are held by Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 1,105 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Lenox Wealth holds 55 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp owns 3.27M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 734,932 shares stake. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.80M shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Llc has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 720,327 shares. Moreover, Hudock Gru Ltd Llc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement reported 856,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 5,574 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.36% or 2.74 million shares. Adirondack Tru has 2.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,318 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Robecosam Ag holds 0.06% or 10,904 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na accumulated 54,169 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 12,150 shares. The Massachusetts-based Family Tru has invested 1.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.94% or 2.33 million shares. Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mar Vista Inv Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Colony Group Ltd Liability reported 1.23% stake. Bluemountain invested in 15,491 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 1.58 million shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership invested 5.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).