Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Upped Holding; Beacon Roofing S (BECN) Market Valuation Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing S (BECN) by 68.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 31,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 14,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 45,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 401,416 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95M for 6.76 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,131 shares to 28,931 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Named to Fortune 500 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $261.37 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Management Limited holds 0.22% or 43,947 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.00M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Communication holds 205,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement owns 5,496 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 7,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 899,997 shares. Regions Corp reported 6,361 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 159,501 shares. Lpl Limited invested in 18,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 12,900 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.29M shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PG&E Wildfire Assistance Program Distributes First Checks to Victims – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.