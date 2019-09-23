Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Lifted Position by $4.25 Million; At&T (T) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 64,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 91,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 7.31 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 3.77M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 34,809 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 259,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

