Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stake Held by Nokota Management Lp; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 359,216 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset accumulated 4,710 shares. Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 62,011 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 640,069 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,453 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc stated it has 17,178 shares. 2,745 are owned by Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Private Tru Na invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Btc Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,543 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 158,733 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,205 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,969 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 5,766 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares to 5,187 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

