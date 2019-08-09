Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding by $6.80 Million as Shares Declined; As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Has Increased by $2.03 Million Its Holding

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 766,597 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 3.52M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 133,059 shares. 106,774 are held by Federated Pa. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 450,545 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 247,640 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 41,466 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 544 shares. Vanguard holds 0.03% or 37.59M shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 149,494 shares in its portfolio. Jet Cap Investors LP has invested 6.36% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pentwater Capital LP owns 5.74M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 8,600 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 943,900 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability has 35,322 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54M shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 139,375 shares stake. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 89,733 shares. Fiera has 361,843 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pointstate Cap Lp holds 1.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 490,277 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,520 shares. Ellington Management Ltd accumulated 43,130 shares. Ci Invs invested in 0.05% or 73,803 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5.86 million shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP invested in 374,000 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,034 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,287 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Zacks Management reported 10,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.