Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $168.84 Million; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined, Holder Magnetar Financial Trimmed Its Position

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 287,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 288,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 575,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 14.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 162,000 shares. Allstate holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 37,289 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.27 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 13.13 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Qs Limited Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 0.86% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,334 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 2.82M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.33 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 855 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Corp reported 535,000 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt LP invested in 6.44M shares or 10.41% of the stock.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $604.40M for 4.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

