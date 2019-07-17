Pg&E (PCG) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Its Stake by $27.57 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.63M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.63 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.08B for 25.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.96 million shares to 10.66 million shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 28,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,925 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 217,650 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 665 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jfs Wealth Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10 shares. Pnc Service reported 7,703 shares. Centerbridge Prns Lp, New York-based fund reported 6.75 million shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 13.46 million shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7.60M shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Cap owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 138,533 shares.