Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Its Position by $206.24 Million; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Price Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Boosted Position

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 11.03M shares traded or 49.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 89,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 467,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 377,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 265,287 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 101,090 shares to 279,965 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 124,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,328 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 681,348 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 4.11M shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 58,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 79,031 shares. Balyasny Asset holds 0.04% or 158,751 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited holds 0.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 220,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 21,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 7,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company holds 41,522 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 4,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Partner Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Prelude Ltd has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moody Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 0% or 174 shares.

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why PTC Therapeutics Fell as Much as 11.7% Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics readies $200M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Limited has 2.84% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 44,066 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset LP reported 456,815 shares. Punch Card Mngmt L P, Florida-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd reported 196 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.04M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 1,235 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 46,900 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 101,998 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.18M shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP owns 2.20M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 149,503 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has 204 shares. 504,453 are held by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 26,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.