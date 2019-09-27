Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $11.00 Million Its Stake; As Pool (POOL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Decreased by $3.67 Million Its Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 9.92M shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 19,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 18,451 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $198.35. About 117,700 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67 million for 28.02 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Pool Corporation’s (NASDAQ:POOL) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 79,767 shares to 214,819 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln holds 0.03% or 3,409 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 177,361 were accumulated by Principal Gru. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Communications Limited reported 0.16% stake. Services Automobile Association owns 6,071 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 116,348 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,350 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc, a New York-based fund reported 388,030 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Co has invested 5.58% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Llc reported 308,203 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 72,360 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 8,898 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 419 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 353,802 shares. Gvo Asset Mngmt Limited holds 115,000 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 146,295 shares. 801,992 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Llc invested in 279,492 shares. Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Company Ma holds 5.08% or 24.50M shares. Citadel Advisors owns 4.20M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 811,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hound Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.81% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.13% or 4.57M shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 33,793 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd owns 44,696 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).