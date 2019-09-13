Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $33.89 Million; As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.61M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.73 million, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 8.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 12.76M shares traded or 60.61% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 19,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 77,383 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 96,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 1.62M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS POSITIONED TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION THROUGH 2022; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 15.91 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,034 shares to 78,338 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 31,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.43M for 2.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.32 million shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $239.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 515,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.