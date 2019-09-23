Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Raised by $595,320 Its Stake

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 3.60M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 6,695 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 4,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $272. About 719,412 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 18,363 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Prudential Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 94,060 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hsbc Public reported 357,802 shares stake. The New York-based Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Strs Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Co invested in 60.83% or 20.55 million shares. 934,000 are held by Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 663 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 3.14 million shares. Monarch Alternative Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.70M shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.71 million for 2.99 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 2,079 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4.82 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 1,043 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hwg LP stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ls Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 14,817 shares. Grimes & Communications Inc has 7,123 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 1,794 shares. The Florida-based Cumberland has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shine Advisory Service reported 1,319 shares. Navellier Assocs stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 120,357 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Llp invested in 4,952 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 102,744 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 3.3% or 1.29 million shares. Coho Prtn Limited reported 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67M. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,605 shares to 81,467 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,860 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).