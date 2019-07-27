Pg&E (PCG) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $168.84 Million as Share Value Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $692,860

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 13.13 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 497,294 shares. Cutter & Brokerage owns 13,425 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.39% or 249,216 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 195,167 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 893,343 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 123 shares. First Personal Financial Service owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 2,372 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Company reported 101,998 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 2.33 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd reported 22.17 million shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 26,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

