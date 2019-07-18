Pg&E (PCG) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Holding; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 4.04 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 72,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.28. About 2.32M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 11,810 shares to 37,276 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS also bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares.

