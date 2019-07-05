Pg&E (PCG) Holding Increased by Hanson Mcclain Inc; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Value Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Upped Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.32. About 312,207 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.58 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 14,118 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $41.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,845 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Financial Serv Incorporated has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 26,523 shares. Quantitative Management Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 129,422 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.53% or 635,449 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kbc Grp Nv reported 4,162 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 550 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 37.59 million shares. Pentwater Mgmt LP has 1.29% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74M shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 22,947 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 75,770 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 956,798 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 3.66 million shares. Barclays Plc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,830 shares to 284,345 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 321 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 29,245 shares. Mcf Llc invested in 0% or 20 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1,715 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Co invested in 6,217 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 10,025 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 6,521 shares. Citigroup accumulated 43,669 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northstar Gp holds 5,438 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Boys Arnold & Communication Inc holds 0.22% or 9,349 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,645 shares or 0.19% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 805,832 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 106,181 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.