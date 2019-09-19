Pg&E (PCG) Holding Lifted by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp; As Astronova (ALOT) Shares Declined, Holder Albert D Mason Trimmed Position by $302,250

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22M, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 4.85M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (ALOT) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The institutional investor held 38,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 69,124 shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 12/04/2018 – ASTRO TO USE MEASAT-3B SATELLITE’S TRANSPONDER FOR $22.5M FEE; 19/03/2018 – CEO Woods Disposes 366 Of AstroNova Inc; 12/03/2018 – AstroNova Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – ALSO RECOMMENDED FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY ENDED 31 JAN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 06/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces First Commercial Shipments of Trojan™ T4; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.20 million for 23.07 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma invested 0.93% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 6,992 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 571 shares. North Star Inv Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 98,950 shares. Grace & White Inc New York owns 89,403 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 10,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 425 are owned by Dorsey Wright And Assoc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 19,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 140,610 were reported by Van Den Berg I. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 342,913 shares. Punch & Assoc Incorporated holds 371,920 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 580,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street reported 82,205 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt has 59,885 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,044 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.