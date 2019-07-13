Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Increased Position; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Price Rose, Atika Capital Management Raised Its Position by $8.79 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $274.26. About 446,754 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 8.86 million shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management accumulated 17,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Tpg Group Inc (Sbs) owns 1.59 million shares. State Street reported 5.82 million shares. New Generation Ltd Liability Com has 252,651 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 149,503 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Lp has 456,815 shares. Clearbridge Llc accumulated 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc accumulated 203,948 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1,334 shares in its portfolio. 37,500 were accumulated by Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Com. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.27M shares. Moreover, Serengeti Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.46% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glendon Cap LP has invested 3.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.05% or 48,448 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,500 shares to 74,500 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).