Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Increased Its Holding by $206.24 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 7,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 10,068 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 17,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $220.94. About 400,743 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.46 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 19,335 shares to 42,217 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,718 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Iowa Bancorporation holds 0.85% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,434 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.08% or 3,899 shares in its portfolio. 1.73M are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 1.62% or 856,760 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 24,330 are held by Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.37% or 94,959 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 29,545 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Legacy Private Trust Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Yorktown Mgmt & Com invested in 0.19% or 3,000 shares.

