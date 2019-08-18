Pg&E (PCG) Position Maintained by Silver Point Capital Lp; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose, Gradient Investments Has Raised by $6.58 Million Its Holding

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 230417.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 117,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,564 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 952,585 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 15,569 shares. Strs Ohio holds 200,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 100 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 956,798 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 497,294 shares. Force Cap Limited Com has invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Limited Liability Corporation owns 22.17M shares. Dynamic Cap Management holds 2.84% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 44,066 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp invested 10.41% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jefferies Group Llc has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 106,774 are held by Federated Inc Pa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 4,884 shares. Cls Investments Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Capstone Investment Advisors holds 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 5,469 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Sei Com owns 61,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 90,736 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Logan Capital stated it has 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 32,228 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 460,214 shares. Capital Advisers Lc holds 3,635 shares. Creative Planning holds 20,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.08% or 14,839 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 39,189 shares to 226,439 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,984 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

