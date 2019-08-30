Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stock Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Price Rose, Sankaty Advisors Trimmed by $1.00 Million Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 9.01M shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 239,782 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 100,893 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 955,044 shares. Nordea Investment reported 333,788 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.27M shares in its portfolio. Amp Ltd has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 10,000 are owned by Force Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 858,725 shares. 63,501 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 18,275 shares. Baupost Gp Limited Liability Co Ma holds 3.66% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 24.50 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 13,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Newtyn Mngmt holds 16.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 4.85M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Vanguard holds 0.03% or 37.59 million shares in its portfolio.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0% stake. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc owns 0.41% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 1.88M shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.42% or 38,711 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 19,999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 13,501 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research holds 0.2% or 30,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 212,175 shares. Schroder Inv Gru reported 141,734 shares. Pinnacle Llc owns 77,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 222,315 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 27,181 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Goodnow Inv Ltd has invested 2.53% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).