Pg&E (PCG) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Its Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Lvw Advisors Boosted Its Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 6.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 241.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 1.00M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Lc has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,480 shares. 25,809 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,250 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,291 shares. 168,240 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 5,440 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 118,553 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.18% or 3,262 shares. America First Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Glenmede Trust Na reported 571,235 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 1,333 shares. Alley Co Limited Liability Co reported 1.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,661 shares to 2,294 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,902 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Capital Llc owns 13.36M shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Empyrean Capital Prns LP has 2.00 million shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Jet Cap Investors LP holds 4.38% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 970,000 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 7,010 shares. Southpaw Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 278,799 shares. Weiss Multi owns 450,000 shares. Bain Cap Credit LP holds 1.20M shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 3.67% or 4.84 million shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.30 million shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.08% or 434,300 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Nv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Motco stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 65,000 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

