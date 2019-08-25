Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Position Has Upped by Jet Capital Investors L P; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Stake in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $3.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 121,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 35,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 365,899 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.47 million, down from 401,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 326,338 shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Empyrean Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.00 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 97,500 shares. The New York-based Steadfast Capital Lp has invested 1.88% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 46,900 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 255 shares. Oak Hill Advisors Limited Partnership holds 4.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 150,000 shares. 5.15M were accumulated by York Cap Mgmt Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Hound Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.85M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 162,000 shares. First Personal holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 55 shares. Franklin holds 409,760 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 41,800 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 55,749 shares to 448,735 shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 5,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).