Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Its Position by $206.24 Million; Ao Smith (AOS) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Position by $343,281 as Market Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 88,431 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 81,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 2.45M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 2.51M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Limited holds 2.84% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 44,066 shares. 300 are held by Howe And Rusling. Valueact LP holds 0.2% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 0.07% or 13,425 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,569 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department has 17,255 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 3.44M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 500 shares. Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $239,400 worth of stock was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of stock or 13,200 shares.