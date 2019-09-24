Pg And E (Call) (PCG) Stock Declined While Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Position by $140.58 Million; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Trimmed Holding by $352,000

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 131,726 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Pg And E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, down from 62,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Pg And E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 11.19M shares traded or 38.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 18.98 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $93 Million Corpus Christi Channel Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Dredging Operation to Aid Great Lakes (GLDD) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks That Could Help Russell 2000 Rebound in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $91 Million in Awarded Work – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 496,183 shares. Menta Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 2.91M shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 6,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 147,785 shares. Walthausen Communications Limited Co accumulated 1.27 million shares or 1.86% of the stock. 667,701 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 960,843 shares. Strs Ohio holds 64,400 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 104,900 shares. Logan Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 15,932 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 8,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,278 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 16,136 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability. Principal Inc accumulated 37,085 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 204 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0% or 184 shares. Electron Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1.42 million shares or 4.43% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 106,845 shares. 278,000 are held by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.52% stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). World Asset Mgmt owns 27,849 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 50,076 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.57 million for 3.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.