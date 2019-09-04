Pg&E Crop (PCG) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $657,611; Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Position by $1.16 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 1474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 64,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 68,750 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 4,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 4.08 million shares traded or 18.08% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 434,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Gradient Invs Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 13.92% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley National Advisers owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 46 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 656,747 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 149,503 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 249,216 shares. Motco has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 137 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.18 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 3.44 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 180,041 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 504,453 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na holds 12,599 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 43,900 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Llc invested in 1.19% or 68,385 shares. 13,065 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Boys Arnold And Incorporated stated it has 51,597 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Towle & reported 1.68 million shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Stratos Wealth Prns owns 73,748 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,200 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 95 shares. Etrade Cap Lc owns 21,398 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1,110 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 43,642 shares.