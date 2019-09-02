Pg&E (PCG) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Boosted Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Lowered Position by $6.62 Million

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 60,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 693,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.85M, down from 754,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 5.23M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr by 108,091 shares to 272,165 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

