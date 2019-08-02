Pg&E Crop (PCG) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Held by Cryder Capital Partners Llp

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 1.07 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.11. About 270,982 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 885 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 450,545 shares. Force Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Lp owns 0.69% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 619,300 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pointstate Cap Lp owns 943,900 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Gradient Invests Limited Liability stated it has 3,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Inc Pa owns 106,774 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 16.72M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Centerbridge LP holds 6.75 million shares. Nokota Ltd Partnership has 2.09% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).