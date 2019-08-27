Pg&E Com (PCG) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Its Stake by $459,000; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Lowered Stake by $15.89 Million as Stock Declined

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 743,603 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (PCG) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 153,800 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 544 shares. North Star Inv stated it has 2,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Int Grp holds 34,661 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 943,900 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 30,038 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.6% stake. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 37,500 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Incorporated holds 855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark holds 123 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 300 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 2.82 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corp has 16,136 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Lc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 225 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 767 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 29,800 shares to 44,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).